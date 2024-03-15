SW China's multi-energy power base generates over 1 trl kWh of electricity

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 2, 2022 shows a hydropower station of the Yalong River basin hydro-wind-photovoltaic multi-energy power base in southwest China's Sichuan Province.(Yalong River Hydropower Development Company, Ltd./Handout via Xinhua)

CHENGDU, March 14 (Xinhua) -- As of Thursday, the Yalong River basin hydro-wind-photovoltaic multi-energy power base had generated over 1 trillion kWh of electricity since its launch, according to Yalong River Hydropower Development Company, Ltd.

Located in the Yalong River basin in southwest China's Sichuan Province, the power base began its operation of its first power station in 1998.

The accumulative clean energy generation of the power base over the past two decades has helped reduce about 800 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to the carbon sequestration of more than 8 million hectares of planted forests, said the company, its developer and operator.

The power base now has seven large-scale hydropower stations and five wind and solar power projects in operation, with a total installed capacity of some 21 million kilowatts.

At present, the base can generate about 90 billion kWh of electricity annually. All construction projects are slated for completion by 2035, with the estimated annual power output reaching about 200 billion kWh, the company said.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 25, 2022 shows a hydropower station of the Yalong River basin hydro-wind-photovoltaic multi-energy power base in southwest China's Sichuan Province.(Yalong River Hydropower Development Company, Ltd./Handout via Xinhua)

