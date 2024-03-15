World's largest green, clean, renewable energy base surpasses cumulative power generation of 1 trillion kilowatt-hours

Global Times) 11:30, March 15, 2024

Ertan Hydropower Station Photo: Courtesy of POWERCHINA Chengdu Engineering Corporation Limited

The world's largest green, clean, renewable energy base surpassed a cumulative power generation of 1 trillion kilowatt-hours on Thursday, which could satisfy local electricity needs for three years, playing a crucial role in optimizing the power supply structure, ensuring power supply, and realizing China's "dual carbon" goal.

The Yalong River Hydropower-Wind-Photovoltaic Integrated Base in Southwest China's Sichuan Province, located in the Yalong River Basin, is exceptionally endowed with hydro, wind, and solar resources.

This integrated base is one of the country's nine major clean energy bases, developed under the unified leadership of the Yalong River Hydropower Development Company Ltd, while the base's planning and research were mainly completed by the POWERCHINA Chengdu Engineering Corporation Limited.

The Yalong River Base has launched seven large hydropower stations and five new energy projects, with a total installed capacity of nearly 21 million kilowatts and an annual power generation capacity of about 90 billion kilowatt-hours.

POWERCHINA Chengdu Engineering Corporation Limited has planned, surveyed, and designed China's largest hydropower projects of the 20th century, such as the Ertan Hydropower plant; the world's highest dam project Jinping I; China's highest earth-rock dam project Lianghekou, Guandi, Tongzilin, and others.

It also invested in the construction of Sichuan's first wind power project, the Dechang Wind Farm, and undertook the design and construction of the first batch of large-scale wind and photovoltaic base projects, including the Laba Mountain Wind Farm and the world's highest altitude and largest scale water-photovoltaic complementary project, the Keira Phase I Photovoltaic Power Station.

The Lianghekou and Jinping I, along with the Ertan Hydropower Station, form three major joint regulation reservoirs, making the Yalong River the best-regulated large river in the country. The Ertan Hydropower Station marks the leapfrog development of China's hydropower; and the Jinping Hydropower Station is a top-tier project in the hydropower engineering field. Their successful construction has led and driven the continuous climb of China's hydropower technology to the "peak of hydropower."

The Global Times learned that POWERCHINA Chengdu Engineering Corporation Limited is currently constructing several key projects, including the world's highest altitude large pumped storage power station, the Daofu project, the world's largest mixed-flow pumped storage power station, the Lianghekou Mixed Storage Project, the largest hydropower station under construction in China, the Mengdigou, and other super-large hydropower projects like Yagen and Lenggu, accelerating the advancement of preliminary project research demonstration and survey design, and fully serving the construction of the Yalong River Basin base.

It is widely known that the company has been conducting hydropower resource surveys in the Yalong River Basin since the 1950s. The basin's mainstream hydroelectric technical exploitable capacity is about 30 million kilowatts, with wind and solar energy resources exceeding 60 million kilowatts, and pumped storage at over 10 million kilowatts. The total scale of the hydro-wind-solar integrated base exceeds 100 million kilowatts.

The POWERCHINA Chengdu Engineering Corporation Limited is expected to fully leverage its planning leadership role, actively cultivate new production capacities to serve energy construction, and make a greater contribution to promoting the high-quality development of clean energy, the company stated in a statement sent to the Global Times.

Jinping Level 1 Hydropower Station Photo: Courtesy of POWERCHINA Chengdu Engineering Corporation Limited

Lianghekou Hydropower Station Photo: Courtesy of POWERCHINA Chengdu Engineering Corporation Limited

Kola Phase I Photovoltaic Power Station Photo: Courtesy of POWERCHINA Chengdu Engineering Corporation Limited

Laba Mountain Wind Farm Photo: Courtesy of POWERCHINA Chengdu Engineering Corporation Limited

