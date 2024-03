China's first self-developed hydrogen-powered urban train completes test run

Ecns.cn) 13:57, March 22, 2024

A hydrogen-powered urban train runs on a test track in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yao)

China's first home grown hydrogen energy urban train successfully completed its test run on a trial line at a speed of 160 kilometers per hour in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province on Thursday. The maximum cruising range of the train is over 1,000 km. The average energy consumption of the train is 5 kWh per km, which is on par with world leading levels.

A driver drives a hydrogen-powered urban train in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yao)

An interior view of a hydrogen-powered urban train in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yao)

A driver drives a hydrogen-powered urban train in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yao)

Passengers take a hydrogen-powered urban train in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yao)

Passengers take a hydrogen-powered urban train in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yao)

An interior view of a hydrogen-powered urban train in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yao)

Passengers take a hydrogen-powered urban train in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yao)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)