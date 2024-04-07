We Are China

Flowers bloom around Potala Palace in Lhasa

Ecns.cn) 15:27, April 07, 2024

Potala Palace is surrounded by blooming flowers in Lhasa, Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

Potala Palace is surrounded by blooming flowers in Lhasa, Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

Potala Palace is surrounded by blooming flowers in Lhasa, Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

Potala Palace is surrounded by blooming flowers in Lhasa, Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)