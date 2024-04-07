Home>>
Flowers bloom around Potala Palace in Lhasa
(Ecns.cn) 15:27, April 07, 2024
Potala Palace is surrounded by blooming flowers in Lhasa, Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
