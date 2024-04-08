Season of flowers: Bullet trains bound for spring in Xizang
A Fuxing bullet train runs through peach blossoms on the Lhasa-Nyingchi railway in southwest China's Xizang autonomous Region in April 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Shengming)
