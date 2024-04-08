We Are China

Season of flowers: Bullet trains bound for spring in Xizang

Ecns.cn) 16:08, April 08, 2024

A Fuxing bullet train runs through peach blossoms on the Lhasa-Nyingchi railway in southwest China's Xizang autonomous Region in April 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Shengming)

A Fuxing bullet train runs through peach blossoms on the Lhasa-Nyingchi railway in southwest China's Xizang autonomous Region in April 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Shengming)

A Fuxing bullet train runs through peach blossoms on the Lhasa-Nyingchi railway in southwest China's Xizang autonomous Region in April 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Shengming)

A Fuxing bullet train runs through peach blossoms on the Lhasa-Nyingchi railway in southwest China's Xizang autonomous Region in April 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Shengming)

A Fuxing bullet train runs through peach blossoms on the Lhasa-Nyingchi railway in southwest China's Xizang autonomous Region in April 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Shengming)

A Fuxing bullet train runs through peach blossoms on the Lhasa-Nyingchi railway in southwest China's Xizang autonomous Region in April 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Shengming)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)