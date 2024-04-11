China's Xizang exports locally-grown fruit for first time

LHASA, April 11 (Xinhua) -- Apples from southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region have successfully passed inspection by the customs of Nyingchi City and have been exported to Nepal via the Girong port, marking the first export of fruit grown in the region, according to the local customs.

The export consignment comprises 23.38 tonnes of Fuji variety apples from Nyingchi, valued at 194,100 yuan (about 27,350 U.S. dollars).

Last year, the apple-planting areas in Nyingchi reached 2,520 hectares, yielding approximately 15,000 tonnes valued at 170 million yuan.

"We have established a green channel for the inspection of fresh and perishable local agricultural and food products, effectively reducing customs clearance costs for businesses," said Wang Cunrui, deputy director of Nyingchi customs.

