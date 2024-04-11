Improved ecological environment attracts common cranes to Karamay, NW China's Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 10:33, April 11, 2024
|Common cranes fly in Karamay city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Long)
Groups of common cranes have recently been spotted in Karamay city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, infusing the city with a vibrant sense of spring.
The construction, restoration, and management of wetland areas in and around Karamay have significantly improved the ecological environment in recent years. As a result, these areas have become a sanctuary for a wide variety of wild animals.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Rare birds spotted in north China's wetland
- Scientists propose new bird family tree, revises bird evolutionary history
- Rare bird species spotted at China's largest inland saltwater lake
- Black-faced spoonbills spotted in mangrove forest nature reserve in SE China's Fujian
- In pics: migration of herons in Lyuliang, N China
- Pic story of raptor rehabilitator in NE China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.