Improved ecological environment attracts common cranes to Karamay, NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 10:33, April 11, 2024

Common cranes fly in Karamay city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Long)

Groups of common cranes have recently been spotted in Karamay city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, infusing the city with a vibrant sense of spring.

The construction, restoration, and management of wetland areas in and around Karamay have significantly improved the ecological environment in recent years. As a result, these areas have become a sanctuary for a wide variety of wild animals.

