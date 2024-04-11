Languages

Thursday, April 11, 2024

Improved ecological environment attracts common cranes to Karamay, NW China's Xinjiang

Common cranes fly in Karamay city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Long)

Groups of common cranes have recently been spotted in Karamay city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, infusing the city with a vibrant sense of spring.

The construction, restoration, and management of wetland areas in and around Karamay have significantly improved the ecological environment in recent years. As a result, these areas have become a sanctuary for a wide variety of wild animals.


