Rare bird species spotted at China's largest inland saltwater lake

Xinhua) 14:10, April 03, 2024

XINING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- An oriental white stork, a bird species under first-class national protection, has been spotted at Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake, according to local authorities.

The stork was observed in Haiyan County of the Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province, according to the Qinghai Lake National Nature Reserve administration. Haiyan County is located on the north bank of Qinghai Lake.

The oriental white stork has been listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The species primarily inhabits shallow water areas on the edges of lakes, reservoirs and ponds.

The appearance of the stork reflects the improved ecological environment of the lake, which is an important part of an international migratory corridor for birds, according to the administration.

Currently, some 606,000 water birds inhabit Qinghai Lake throughout the year, making it the breeding ground with the largest and most concentrated population of migratory birds in China.

