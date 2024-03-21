Rare birds spotted in north China's wetland

Xinhua) March 21, 2024

SHIJIAZHUANG, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Rare birds, including one black stork and one oriental white stork, were recently spotted in Hengshui Lake National Nature Reserve in north China's Hebei Province.

It is very rare to see the black stork and the oriental white stork hunting for food together. This is also the first instance since 2018 that the reserve has seen the presence of the black stork species, according to the nature reserve.

The oriental white stork is listed as "endangered" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. With approximately 1,000 black storks in China, the species is classified under first-class state protection in the country.

The Hengshui Lake has seen improvements in its water quality since last year. The shoal areas surrounding the lake are now a suitable habitat for waterfowls. Presently, the lake is experiencing its peak season of migratory birds.

The Hengshui Lake, located in the city of Hengshui in Hebei, is a national nature reserve with the largest single water surface on the North China Plain, and with a complete wetland ecosystem of swamps, waters, mudflats, meadows and woodlands.

It is also an important stopping and wintering place for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway. So far, 334 species of birds have been observed and recorded by the nature reserve staff.

