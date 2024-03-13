We Are China

Migratory birds rest at E China's nature reserve

Ecns.cn) 16:27, March 13, 2024

Dalmatian pelicans (Pelecanus crispus) rest at Xuanmen Bay national wetland park in the city of Yuhuan, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yanxue)

Twelve dalmatian pelicans, a first-class national protected animal in China, have been spotted at the reserve during the migratory season.

