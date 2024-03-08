Cub whisperer: A passionate zookeeper's dedication to raising cubs
With a video of her playing with tiger cubs, Shi Xiamin, a young female zookeeper at Huzhou Longemont Zoo in East China's Zhejiang Province, has gained widespread attention online. Throughout her four years at the zoo, Shi has nurtured and raised over 100 cubs, including tigers, lions and even bears. Caring for large zoo animals is not as easy - or cuddly - as some may think, but witnessing these animals grow to be healthy adults brings Shi a deep sense of fulfillment and joy. She believes that while caring for her cubs, they also have a spiritual healing effect on her. In addition to her responsibilities at the zoo, Shi actively shares her knowledge of animal conservation through live streams on social media, hoping to inspire and engage more people in efforts to protect and preserve wildlife.
(Produced by Liu Haozhe and Intern Lyu Mufei)
Photos
