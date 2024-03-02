NE China's breeding base dedicated to increasing population of spotted seals

Xinhua) 11:17, March 02, 2024

Dr. Luo Jun collects spotted seal dung samples at Dalian Sunasia seal breeding base in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 28, 2024.

Between November and March in the coming year is the breeding season for spotted seals, and it is also the busiest time for Dr. Luo Jun's team at the Dalian Sunasia Marine Biology Institute.

"Every year, our institute breeds around 10 spotted seal pups," says Dr. Luo.

During this period, Dr. Luo and his team members will test the dung for both seal mothers and pups, examine water samples, record the growth of the seals and prepare customized food when necessary.

The Dalian Sunasia Marine Biology Institute, where Dr. Luo works, also serves as a provincial aquatic wildlife rescue center which accommodates rescued wild spotted seal pups.

In mid-April this year, the Institute plans to release some of the rescued wild pups and artificially bred pups back into the sea.

"As I watch these pups swim back to the ocean, I feel reluctant to part with them. I hope that our efforts will contribute to increasing the population of spotted seals," says Dr. Luo. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

This photo taken on Feb. 28, 2024 shows spotted seals at Dalian Sunasia seal breeding base in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Dr. Luo Jun collects water samples at Dalian Sunasia seal breeding base in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Dr. Luo Jun prepares food for spotted seals at Dalian Sunasia Marine Biology Institute in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

This photo taken on Feb. 28, 2024 shows a spotted seal pup born in 2024 at Dalian Sunasia seal breeding base in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Dr. Luo Jun tests sea water samples at Dalian Sunasia Marine Biology Institute in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Dr. Luo Jun tests sea water samples at Dalian Sunasia Marine Biology Institute in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Dr. Luo Jun tests sea water samples at Dalian Sunasia Marine Biology Institute in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Dr. Luo Jun puts nutrition substance into food for spotted seals at Dalian Sunasia Marine Biology Institute in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

This photo taken on Feb. 28, 2024 shows a spotted seal pup born in 2024 at Dalian Sunasia seal breeding base in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Dr. Luo Jun (R) feeds a spotted seal at Dalian Sunasia seal breeding base in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

This photo taken on Feb. 28, 2024 shows a spotted seal pup born in 2024 at Dalian Sunasia seal breeding base in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)