Flocks of birds seen around sea in SE China's Xiamen

People's Daily Online) 09:28, March 08, 2024

Flocks of birds are seen around the sea in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

Flocks of birds are seen around the sea in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

In Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province, a diverse array of birds can be observed around the sea. During high tide, an awe-inspiring spectacle unfolds as thousands of birds fly together against the backdrop of the blue sky. This captivating scene draws the attention of numerous bird enthusiasts who eagerly capture it on camera.

During high tide, numerous birds hover above the sandbars located offshore in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

A person from Xiamen's Natural Resources and Planning Bureau noted that the birds observed this time are mainly shorebirds. However, there have been occasional sightings of rare bird species, including Nordmann greenshank, or Tringa guttifer, which is under first-class state protection in China.

Flocks of birds hover above the sandbars located offshore in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)