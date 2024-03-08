Home>>
Swan Lake: Whooper swans prepare for migration
(People's Daily App) 15:56, March 08, 2024
A symphony of elegance on a dreamy lake in Beipiao, Liaoning Province, unfolds as majestic whooper swans prepare for their northward migration. With the arrival of spring, nature orchestrates a spectacle reminiscent of the ethereal beauty of the "Swan Lake" ballet itself.
