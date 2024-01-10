White swans seen at Pinglu Yellow River Wetland in N China
White swans perch at Pinglu Yellow River Wetland in Pinglu County of Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 9, 2024. The Pinglu Yellow River Wetland, covering over 6,000 hectares, has a pleasant climate and abundant food, and is one of China's winter habitats for white swans. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)
White swans perch at Pinglu Yellow River Wetland in Pinglu County of Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 9, 2024. The Pinglu Yellow River Wetland, covering over 6,000 hectares, has a pleasant climate and abundant food, and is one of China's winter habitats for white swans. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)
White swans are seen at Pinglu Yellow River Wetland in Pinglu County of Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 9, 2024. The Pinglu Yellow River Wetland, covering over 6,000 hectares, has a pleasant climate and abundant food, and is one of China's winter habitats for white swans. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)
White swans are seen at Pinglu Yellow River Wetland in Pinglu County of Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 9, 2024. The Pinglu Yellow River Wetland, covering over 6,000 hectares, has a pleasant climate and abundant food, and is one of China's winter habitats for white swans. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)
White swans are seen at Pinglu Yellow River Wetland in Pinglu County of Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 9, 2024. The Pinglu Yellow River Wetland, covering over 6,000 hectares, has a pleasant climate and abundant food, and is one of China's winter habitats for white swans. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)
White swans perch at Pinglu Yellow River Wetland in Pinglu County of Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 9, 2024. The Pinglu Yellow River Wetland, covering over 6,000 hectares, has a pleasant climate and abundant food, and is one of China's winter habitats for white swans. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)
White swans forage at Pinglu Yellow River Wetland in Pinglu County of Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 9, 2024. The Pinglu Yellow River Wetland, covering over 6,000 hectares, has a pleasant climate and abundant food, and is one of China's winter habitats for white swans. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)
White swans are seen at Pinglu Yellow River Wetland in Pinglu County of Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 9, 2024. The Pinglu Yellow River Wetland, covering over 6,000 hectares, has a pleasant climate and abundant food, and is one of China's winter habitats for white swans. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)
White swans are seen at Pinglu Yellow River Wetland in Pinglu County of Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 9, 2024. The Pinglu Yellow River Wetland, covering over 6,000 hectares, has a pleasant climate and abundant food, and is one of China's winter habitats for white swans. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)
White swans are seen at Pinglu Yellow River Wetland in Pinglu County of Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 9, 2024. The Pinglu Yellow River Wetland, covering over 6,000 hectares, has a pleasant climate and abundant food, and is one of China's winter habitats for white swans. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.