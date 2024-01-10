White swans seen at Pinglu Yellow River Wetland in N China

Xinhua) 08:45, January 10, 2024

White swans perch at Pinglu Yellow River Wetland in Pinglu County of Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 9, 2024. The Pinglu Yellow River Wetland, covering over 6,000 hectares, has a pleasant climate and abundant food, and is one of China's winter habitats for white swans. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

White swans forage at Pinglu Yellow River Wetland in Pinglu County of Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 9, 2024. The Pinglu Yellow River Wetland, covering over 6,000 hectares, has a pleasant climate and abundant food, and is one of China's winter habitats for white swans. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

