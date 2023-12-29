Black-faced spoonbills seen at wetland park in S China's Hainan

Xinhua) 10:39, December 29, 2023

A flock of black-faced spoonbills are seen at a wetland park in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 27, 2023. In recent years, Hainan has been strengthening the protection of wetlands and birds. The number of black-faced spoonbills wintering here has steadily increased. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

