China unveils list of key terrestrial wildlife habitats

Xinhua) 11:30, December 21, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- China has introduced its inaugural list of key terrestrial wild animal habitats, incorporating areas that are home to over 82 percent of the country's critically protected terrestrial species.

The 789 habitats consist of six categories, including regions where endangered species live and breed, and areas characterized by significant populations of wild animals, according to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

They cover zones of habitation, reproduction and migration for 565 types of animals classified as level-I and level-II within China's wildlife protection system.

The administration noted that the list is expected to gradually expand as more wildlife habitats experience environmental improvements and meet assessment criteria.

Featuring rich biodiversity, China is home to more than 10 percent of the total terrestrial vertebrate species worldwide.

In recent years, the country has established a natural land protection system comprising national parks, nature reserves and various natural parks. An increasing number of wildlife habitats are coming under national protection thanks to this national conservation initiative.

