Nature reserve reports historic number of wintering rare cranes

Xinhua) 16:38, November 28, 2023

KUNMING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- A national nature reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province has reported a record-high number of black-necked cranes, a species under first-class protection.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, the Yunnan Dashanbao National Nature Reserve for Black-necked Cranes has spotted a total of 2,342 migratory black-necked cranes, the highest number since the reserve was established in 1990, said the reserve's administration bureau.

The reserve, located in the Zhaoyang District of Zhaotong City, is the most significant wintering habitat and transfer station for migratory black-necked cranes on the Yunnan-Guizhou Plateau.

The rare cranes began their wintering at the reserve around Nov. 2 this year. "According to our observations, the black-necked cranes are in good physical condition," said Li Shijun, senior engineer with the reserve.

In recent years, the reserve has implemented a range of conservation measures, such as wetland restoration and the construction of food source bases, in order to steadily improve its ecological environment.

During the past three years, an average of over 1,500 black-necked cranes were spotted arriving at the reserve for wintering, while the numbers of other migratory birds were also on the rise thanks to these local conservation efforts.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)