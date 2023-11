We Are China

In pics: Siberian Tiger Park in Harbin

Xinhua) 17:00, November 18, 2023

A Siberian tiger walks in the snow at the Siberian Tiger Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A Siberian tiger is pictured at the Siberian Tiger Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A Siberian tiger rests on a rack at the Siberian Tiger Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Siberian tigers are seen in the snow at the Siberian Tiger Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A Siberian tiger walks in the snow at the Siberian Tiger Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Siberian tigers huddle in the snow at the Siberian Tiger Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

