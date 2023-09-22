Captive crested ibises released into China's Qinling Mountains

XI'AN, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Twenty-three captive crested ibises were released into the wild in Lantian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Thursday morning.

The 23 birds previously under captive breeding will help build up the species' population in the mountains, said Fan Minkang, deputy director of the provincial forestry bureau.

Lantian is in the hinterland of the Qinling Mountains, where the bird species, dubbed "Oriental Gems," were distributed.

In recent years, intensive efforts have been made to promote local ecological conservation and restoration suitable for the species to survive and reproduce in the wild, Fan added.

The crested ibis was thought to be extinct in China until seven wild birds appeared in Yangxian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, in 1981. Over the years, Chinese scientists have successfully revived this tiny population to over 7,000 in the province.

