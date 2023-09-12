Chinese pangolins see continued recovery in the wild

Xinhua) 09:45, September 12, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese pangolins have seen a steady recovery of their wild populations in recent years, with a marked improvement in their natural habitats, according to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

The animals have been found in 10 provinces around the country so far, including Guangdong, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian and Hainan, said Hua Yan, an official with a pangolin protection research center under the administration.

Multiple breeding populations of Chinese pangolins have been found in some of the aforementioned regions, according to the administration.

Pangolins are an ecologically important species, influencing the structure, function and health of forest ecosystems. Due to excessive hunting and habitat loss, wild stocks of pangolins once plummeted sharply.

China has upgraded its protection of pangolins to the highest level and has adopted legislative measures to protect the species.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)