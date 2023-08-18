61-yr-old forest ranger's unwavering resolve to protect endangered monkeys

Xinhua) 11:17, August 18, 2023

GUIYANG, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Over an impressive span of 25 years, Xiao Zhijin, 61, has cultivated a deep bond with the Francois' leaf monkeys inhabiting the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve, nestled in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Also known as Francois' langurs, the species is one of China's most endangered wild animals and also features in the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list. They are found in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Guizhou Province and Chongqing Municipality.

Covering an area of over 30,000 square meters, the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve serves as a crucial habitat for this species in China and is home to around 600 Francois' leaf monkeys.

In 1997, Xiao began to work as a forest ranger in the nature reserve and joined in a project aimed at learning about the endangered animals' lives, supported by the nature reserve and the local government. Over the past two decades, Xiao observed and fed the wild monkeys during patrols, and endeavored to forge a "friendship" with them. Through his knowledge, he also assists scientific research work and the comprehensive study of this unique species.

During the feeding stage, Xiao would don rubber shoes and take a bag of sweet potatoes into the heart of the forest. After washing the sweet potatoes in the limpid river, he would blow a whistle, prompting the monkeys to swiftly emerge from the surrounding woods and gather around him.

He would spend anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour feeding the monkeys while carefully observing for any injuries or changes in their numbers.

"I used to feed them in relatively fixed areas. If there were newborns, the adult monkeys would bring them along," Xiao said.

Xiao has developed a deep bond with four groups of Francois' leaf monkeys, in particular. "The first group consisted of nine monkeys, the second had 11, the third one had five, and the fourth had 13," Xiao explained.

However, cultivating trust among the monkeys was no easy task. It required an intricate understanding of their behaviors and immense patience.

While conducting patrols to monitor a group of monkeys, Xiao pitched a tent and camped near a cave frequently inhabited by the monkeys. Over the ensuing months, he closely observed the group using binoculars. He discreetly placed food in areas frequented by the monkeys, then retreated to a distance to observe them from afar. After a very long wait, Xiao successfully built trust with the animals, sharing food with them. This entire process took approximately two years.

In the opinion of researchers, Xiao, as a grassroots forest ranger, has played an important role in assisting further scientific research on the species, offering a wealth of invaluable firsthand information that he has gathered about Francois' leaf monkeys. Thanks to his persistence, local residents' awareness of wildlife protection and knowledge about the endangered species has also been significantly improved.

The feeding stage of the project was brought to an end last year, taking into account factors like health and safety, population growth and the preservation of the natural behaviors of the species.

"Guarding the mountains and protecting the habitat of these endangered monkeys has become my primary responsibility. Whenever I can make a modest contribution to their well-being, I find joy and purpose. I am determined to continue my efforts," Xiao said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)