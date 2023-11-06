Wintering black-necked cranes arrive at southwest China reserve

Xinhua) November 06, 2023

KUNMING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Over 20 migratory black-necked cranes, a species under first-class state protection in China, were recently spotted at a national nature reserve in the southwest province of Yunnan, marking the beginning of a new wintering period for the birds in the reserve.

Staff at the Yunnan Dashanbao National Nature Reserve for Black-necked Cranes observed three of the birds arriving on Thursday. As of Saturday, 21 black-necked cranes had arrived, along with over 10 other migratory bird species, said the reserve's administration bureau.

Located in the Zhaoyang District of the city of Zhaotong, the reserve is the most significant wintering habitat and transfer station for migratory black-necked cranes on the Yunnan-Guizhou Plateau.

Over the years, the reserve has actively implemented conservation measures, including wetland protection and restoration, and developing food source bases, driving a steady improvement in the reserve's ecological environment.

Over the past three years, the number of black-necked cranes wintering at the reserve has remained above 1,500, with a peak of over 1,900. Additionally, the numbers and species of other migratory birds wintering in the area have steadily increased.

