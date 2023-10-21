Home>>
Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in India's Assam reopens
(Xinhua) 09:51, October 21, 2023
An Indian one-horned rhino walks inside the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon district of India's northeastern state of Assam, Oct. 20, 2023. Pobitora reopened for the tourist season after monsoon floods. (Str/Xinhua)
A kingfisher is pictured at the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon district of India's northeastern state of Assam, Oct. 20, 2023. Pobitora reopened for the tourist season after monsoon floods. (Str/Xinhua)
