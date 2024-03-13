Migratory birds seen in wetlands in Togtoh, north China's Inner Mongolia

People's Daily Online) 11:06, March 13, 2024

White swans fly at a wetland in Togtoh county, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Wuligeng)

As the weather warms up, Togtoh county in Hohhot city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region is welcoming a multitude of migratory birds to wetlands along the Yellow River.

The migratory birds are seen playing and swimming in the water, occasionally diving for food and singing cheerfully. Their presence brings a sense of vitality to the wetlands in spring.

Over 10 bird species, such as white cranes, swans, swan geese, and ruddy shelducks, have already been sighted in the area. As the temperature continues to rise, Togtoh county's wetlands along the Yellow River are expected to reach the pinnacle of bird migration.

