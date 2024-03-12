Chubby leopard's resemblance to Zootopia's Officer Clawhauser goes viral

(People's Daily App) 16:19, March 12, 2024

A leopard from a zoo in Panzhihua, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province has recently gained viral attention due to its overweight. The leopard's resemblance to Officer Clawhauser, the doughnut-loving leopard police officer from the animated movie “Zootopia,” has captured the hearts of many internet users. According to zoo staff, the leopard's age and low activity levels have contributed to its weight gain and loose skin. They have assured the public that it is in good health with ongoing efforts to control its weight.

