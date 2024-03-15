Migrant birds seen at foot of Yinshan Mountain in China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 09:04, March 15, 2024

Migrant birds are seen at a Yellow River shoal at the foot of Yinshan Mountain in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jia Lijun)

People watch migrant birds at a Yellow River shoal at the foot of Yinshan Mountain in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jia Lijun)

Swans are seen at a Yellow River shoal at the foot of Yinshan Mountain in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jia Lijun)

This photo taken on March 13, 2024 shows flying birds amid sunset at a Yellow River shoal at the foot of Yinshan Mountain in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jia Lijun)

Swans are seen at a Yellow River shoal at the foot of Yinshan Mountain in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jia Lijun)

Migrant birds are seen at a Yellow River shoal at the foot of Yinshan Mountain in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jia Lijun)

Migrant birds are seen at a Yellow River shoal at the foot of Yinshan Mountain in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Jia Lijun)

