Migrant birds seen at foot of Yinshan Mountain in China's Inner Mongolia
Migrant birds are seen at a Yellow River shoal at the foot of Yinshan Mountain in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jia Lijun)
People watch migrant birds at a Yellow River shoal at the foot of Yinshan Mountain in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jia Lijun)
Swans are seen at a Yellow River shoal at the foot of Yinshan Mountain in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jia Lijun)
This photo taken on March 13, 2024 shows flying birds amid sunset at a Yellow River shoal at the foot of Yinshan Mountain in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jia Lijun)
Swans are seen at a Yellow River shoal at the foot of Yinshan Mountain in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jia Lijun)
Migrant birds are seen at a Yellow River shoal at the foot of Yinshan Mountain in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jia Lijun)
Migrant birds are seen at a Yellow River shoal at the foot of Yinshan Mountain in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Jia Lijun)
Photos
