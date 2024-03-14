Migratory birds seen at Wolong Lake wetland in Kangping County, China's Liaoning

Xinhua) 10:25, March 14, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on March 13, 2024 shows migratory birds at the Wolong Lake wetland in Kangping County of Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

This photo taken on March 13, 2024 shows migratory birds at the Wolong Lake wetland in Kangping County of Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 13, 2024 shows migratory birds at the Wolong Lake wetland in Kangping County of Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 13, 2024 shows migratory birds at the Wolong Lake wetland in Kangping County of Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

This photo taken on March 12, 2024 shows migratory birds at the Wolong Lake wetland in Kangping County of Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

A drone photo taken on March 12, 2024 shows migratory birds at the Wolong Lake wetland in Kangping County of Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

