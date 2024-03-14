Migratory birds arrive at nature reserve in N China's Hebei

People's Daily Online) 09:55, March 14, 2024

Migrant birds rest at the wetland and bird provincial nature reserve in Haixing county, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/Liu Guobin)

The wetland and bird provincial nature reserve in Haixing county, north China's Hebei Province has welcomed the arrival of over 10,000 migratory birds since the start of spring, including oriental storks and white-naped cranes, both of which come under the strictest level-one protection.

Located in the southeastern part of Hebei, the nature reserve, which covers an area of 260 square kilometers, is an important stopover along the East Asian-Australasian Flyway. It is also a vital breeding site for some waterfowls and an important wintering habitat for cranes, geese and ducks.

Haixing county has provided a more suitable habitat for birds through various measures in recent years, attracting 263 bird species.

Migrant birds fly over the wetland and bird provincial nature reserve in Haixing county, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/Liu Guobin)

Migrant birds fly over the wetland and bird provincial nature reserve in Haixing county, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/Liu Guobin)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)