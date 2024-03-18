Migratory birds seen at wetland near Yellow River in N China's Inner Mongolia
Migratory birds fly over the wetland near the Yellow River in Togtoh County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 16, 2024. As the temperature gradually rises, a large number of migratory birds have come to the wetland in Togtoh County. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Migratory birds fly at the wetland near the Yellow River in Togtoh County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 16, 2024. As the temperature gradually rises, a large number of migratory birds have come to the wetland in Togtoh County. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Migratory birds are seen at the wetland near the Yellow River in Togtoh County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 16, 2024. As the temperature gradually rises, a large number of migratory birds have come to the wetland in Togtoh County. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Migratory birds are seen at the wetland near the Yellow River in Togtoh County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 16, 2024. As the temperature gradually rises, a large number of migratory birds have come to the wetland in Togtoh County. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Migratory birds fly over the wetland near the Yellow River in Togtoh County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 16, 2024. As the temperature gradually rises, a large number of migratory birds have come to the wetland in Togtoh County. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Migratory birds are seen at the wetland near the Yellow River in Togtoh County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 16, 2024. As the temperature gradually rises, a large number of migratory birds have come to the wetland in Togtoh County. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
