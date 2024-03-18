Migratory birds seen at wetland near Yellow River in N China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 10:10, March 18, 2024

Migratory birds fly over the wetland near the Yellow River in Togtoh County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 16, 2024. As the temperature gradually rises, a large number of migratory birds have come to the wetland in Togtoh County. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

