Pic story of raptor rehabilitator in NE China

Xinhua) 08:59, March 25, 2024

Meng Die walks to the venue to observe wild birds in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

When Meng Die came into contact with bird rescue in 2015, she was a college student, nine years after she joined the rescue work as a volunteer, the 27-years-old is now a raptor rehabilitator at Shenyang Raptor Rescue Center.

Her work at the center includes feeding raptors, treating their injuries and helping them carry out rehabilitation training. "I like animals and nature, and I think rescue work is a very meaningful thing," Meng said.

Shenyang Raptor Rescue Center was established in July 2009 by a group of bird lovers and protectors with various occupations including zoologists, doctors, journalists, teachers, workers, etc. providing treatments for the raptors and birds that cannot survive independently in the wild due to natural or human factors in Shenyang and surrounding areas. At present, the center has rescued more than 7,000 wild birds.

Meng Die said that most of the birds' injuries were caused by human factors, such as bird catching nets, poisoning, and illegal hunting. In many cases the birds are too seriously injured to survive in the wild.

"I hope more people can join us to better protect the raptors and help more birds return to the blue sky," Meng said.

Meng Die takes records of wild birds in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Meng Die treats an injured sparrow hawk at Shenyang Raptor Rescue Center in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Meng Die arranges medicine at Shenyang Raptor Rescue Center in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Meng Die splices feathers for an injured sparrow hawk at Shenyang Raptor Rescue Center in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Meng Die poses for a photo with a sparrow hawk she rescued at Shenyang Raptor Rescue Center in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Meng Die observes wild birds in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Meng Die poses for a photo with a sparrow hawk she rescued at Shenyang Raptor Rescue Center in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Meng Die prepares to splice feathers for an injured sparrow hawk at Shenyang Raptor Rescue Center in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Meng Die (R) splices feathers for an injured sparrow hawk at Shenyang Raptor Rescue Center in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

