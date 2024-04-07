Rare birds spotted in north China's wetland

Xinhua) 15:07, April 07, 2024

HOHHOT, April 7 (Xinhua) -- Six Baer's pochards, a critically endangered diving duck, were recently spotted in Dengkou County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, for the first time.

A species under first-class state protection in China, the ducks were spotted during a police patrol at a wetland in the Dengkou section of the Yellow River.

The Baer's pochard mainly inhabits China, Mongolia and Bangladesh.

The duck sighting indicates remarkable improvements to the wetland eco-environment in the region, said local authorities.

