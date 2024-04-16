Picturesque spring views of Jinji Lake scenic area in E China's Suzhou

People's Daily Online) 13:07, April 16, 2024

Photo shows a stunning aerial view of the Ligong causeway on the Jinji Lake of the Jinji Lake scenic area in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Jiliang)

With lucid lake water and green shores, the Jinji Lake scenic area in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, offers a captivating spring scenery which resembles a beautiful scroll painting depicting ecological civilization.

In recent years, Suzhou has improved the environment of waters along the Ligong causeway on the Jinji Lake, and painted a beautiful picture of an ecological wonderland.

