Picturesque spring views of Jinji Lake scenic area in E China's Suzhou
(People's Daily Online) 13:07, April 16, 2024
|Photo shows a stunning aerial view of the Ligong causeway on the Jinji Lake of the Jinji Lake scenic area in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Jiliang)
With lucid lake water and green shores, the Jinji Lake scenic area in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, offers a captivating spring scenery which resembles a beautiful scroll painting depicting ecological civilization.
In recent years, Suzhou has improved the environment of waters along the Ligong causeway on the Jinji Lake, and painted a beautiful picture of an ecological wonderland.
