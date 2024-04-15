People fly Kongming lanterns to celebrate New Year of calendar of Dai ethnic group
People watch flying Kongming lanterns, a kind of small hot-air paper balloon, on the Xishuangbanna Bridge in Jinghong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 13, 2024, to celebrate the New Year of the calendar of the Dai ethnic group. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
People fly Kongming lanterns, a kind of small hot-air paper balloon, by the Lancang River in Jinghong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 13, 2024, to celebrate the New Year of the calendar of the Dai ethnic group. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
People fly Kongming lanterns, a kind of small hot-air paper balloon, by the Lancang River in Jinghong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 13, 2024, to celebrate the New Year of the calendar of the Dai ethnic group. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
People fly Kongming lanterns, a kind of small hot-air paper balloon, by the Lancang River in Jinghong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 13, 2024, to celebrate the New Year of the calendar of the Dai ethnic group. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
People fly Kongming lanterns, a kind of small hot-air paper balloon, by the Lancang River in Jinghong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 13, 2024, to celebrate the New Year of the calendar of the Dai ethnic group. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
People fly Kongming lanterns, a kind of small hot-air paper balloon, by the Lancang River in Jinghong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 13, 2024, to celebrate the New Year of the calendar of the Dai ethnic group. (Xinhua/Dong Bohuai)
People fly Kongming lanterns, a kind of small hot-air paper balloon, by the Lancang River in Jinghong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 13, 2024, to celebrate the New Year of the calendar of the Dai ethnic group. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
People fly Kongming lanterns, a kind of small hot-air paper balloon, by the Lancang River in Jinghong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 13, 2024, to celebrate the New Year of the calendar of the Dai ethnic group. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
People fly Kongming lanterns, a kind of small hot-air paper balloon, by the Lancang River in Jinghong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 13, 2024, to celebrate the New Year of the calendar of the Dai ethnic group. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tourism improves villagers' life in SW China's Yunnan
- People celebrate water-splashing festival in SW China's Yunnan
- Efforts in seeds preservation paid off on SW China's Yulong Snow Mountain
- Complete research system with multitude functions created at botanic garden in Yunnan
- Picturesque scenery of bougainvillea blossoms in SW China's Yunnan
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.