People fly Kongming lanterns to celebrate New Year of calendar of Dai ethnic group

Xinhua) 08:51, April 15, 2024

People watch flying Kongming lanterns, a kind of small hot-air paper balloon, on the Xishuangbanna Bridge in Jinghong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 13, 2024, to celebrate the New Year of the calendar of the Dai ethnic group. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

People fly Kongming lanterns, a kind of small hot-air paper balloon, by the Lancang River in Jinghong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 13, 2024, to celebrate the New Year of the calendar of the Dai ethnic group. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

People fly Kongming lanterns, a kind of small hot-air paper balloon, by the Lancang River in Jinghong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 13, 2024, to celebrate the New Year of the calendar of the Dai ethnic group. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

People fly Kongming lanterns, a kind of small hot-air paper balloon, by the Lancang River in Jinghong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 13, 2024, to celebrate the New Year of the calendar of the Dai ethnic group. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

People fly Kongming lanterns, a kind of small hot-air paper balloon, by the Lancang River in Jinghong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 13, 2024, to celebrate the New Year of the calendar of the Dai ethnic group. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

People fly Kongming lanterns, a kind of small hot-air paper balloon, by the Lancang River in Jinghong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 13, 2024, to celebrate the New Year of the calendar of the Dai ethnic group. (Xinhua/Dong Bohuai)

People fly Kongming lanterns, a kind of small hot-air paper balloon, by the Lancang River in Jinghong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 13, 2024, to celebrate the New Year of the calendar of the Dai ethnic group. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

People fly Kongming lanterns, a kind of small hot-air paper balloon, by the Lancang River in Jinghong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 13, 2024, to celebrate the New Year of the calendar of the Dai ethnic group. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

People fly Kongming lanterns, a kind of small hot-air paper balloon, by the Lancang River in Jinghong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 13, 2024, to celebrate the New Year of the calendar of the Dai ethnic group. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)