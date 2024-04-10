Picturesque scenery of bougainvillea blossoms in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 09:21, April 10, 2024

More than 90,000 bougainvillea trees are blossoming in a park in Simao district of Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Rendering a picturesque spring scenery, the park has attracted tourists and photography enthusiasts.

With colorful bougainvillea flowers blossoming, a captivating cloud-like scenery has been formed, reflecting the vibrancy of spring and the elegance of nature's handicraft.

