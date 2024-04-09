Pic story of cleaners at glacier park of Yulong Snow Mountain

He Dejun (L) and He Xinglan collect wasted oxygen cylinders at a glacier park of Yulong Snow Mountain in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Lyu Haowei and his colleagues are mainly in charge of cleaning up garbage scattered on the cliffs of a glacier park on Yulong Snow Mountain, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Another group workers like He Dejun clean garbage near the boardwalks of the scenic spot. Having worked at the park for over eight years, both of them have witnessed an increase in environmental awareness among tourists with less casual littering.

The snow-capped Yulong Snow Mountain is located in the northwest of the city of Lijiang with the main peak elevation being 5,596 meters. There are 19 glaciers in the mountain. Great efforts have been made to protect local ecological system.

He Dejun collects garbage beside the tourist boardwalks at a glacier park of Yulong Snow Mountain in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Lyu Haowei collects garbage on a cliff at a glacier park of Yulong Snow Mountain in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

He Dejun (L) and He Xinglan collect garbage at a glacier park of Yulong Snow Mountain in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

He Dejun (2nd R) and He Xinglan (1st R) collect garbage at a glacier park of Yulong Snow Mountain in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 26, 2024 shows Lyu Haowei (below) collecting garbage on a cliff at a glacier park of Yulong Snow Mountain in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

He Dejun (front, L) and He Xinglan collect garbage at a glacier park of Yulong Snow Mountain in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

He Dejun (L) and He Xinglan collect garbage beside the boardwalks at a glacier park of Yulong Snow Mountain in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Lyu Haowei puts on shoe covers before working on a cliff at a glacier park of Yulong Snow Mountain in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Lyu Haowei picks an oxygen cylinder on a cliff at a glacier park of Yulong Snow Mountain in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Lyu Haowei wipes his sweat away after working on a cliff at a glacier park of Yulong Snow Mountain in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Lyu Haowei (R) collects garbage on a cliff while his colleague Yang Shengkun controls the safety rope at a glacier park of Yulong Snow Mountain in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A drone photo taken on March 26, 2024 shows Lyu Haowei collecting garbage on a cliff at a glacier park of Yulong Snow Mountain in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This spherical panorama taken with a drone on March 31, 2024 shows a view of a glacier park of Yulong Snow Mountain, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua)

