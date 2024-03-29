Home>>
Yunnan leads as inland opening-up hub
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 14:53, March 29, 2024
Yunnan is forging ahead as an inland economic hub, strategically positioned to link China, Southeast Asia, and South Asia. With initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative, the China (Yunnan) Pilot Free Trade Zone, and the RCEP Agreement, it's becoming a key player in open cooperation. Its rich natural resources also bring new vitality to local economic development.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- What's the secret behind black honey in SW China's Yunnan?
- Thriving flower industry boosts tourism in SW China's Yunnan
- Colorful azaleas illuminate spring in southwest China's Yunnan
- Mesmerizing cherry blossoms illuminate SW China's Yunnan
- China dispatches teams to aid drought relief work in Yunnan
- Time-lapse: Witness the stunning bloom of peach flowers
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.