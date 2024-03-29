Yunnan leads as inland opening-up hub

Yunnan is forging ahead as an inland economic hub, strategically positioned to link China, Southeast Asia, and South Asia. With initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative, the China (Yunnan) Pilot Free Trade Zone, and the RCEP Agreement, it's becoming a key player in open cooperation. Its rich natural resources also bring new vitality to local economic development.

