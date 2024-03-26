What's the secret behind black honey in SW China's Yunnan?

People's Daily Online) 11:16, March 26, 2024

Have you ever seen black honey? Amid the blooming spring flowers, beekeepers in Yongde county, located in southwest China's Yunnan Province, welcome the harvest season for black honey. Unlike the common amber variety, black honey boasts an unusual dark brown hue, making it a unique and prized variety.

The distinctive color of black honey is primarily attributed to the wild nectar source collected by local bees – hairy white-wand. With 2,800 hectares of this plant flourishing in Yongde county, conditions are perfect for the mass production of black honey.

