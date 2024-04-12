People savor beautiful sights of spring flowers across China

People's Daily Online) 09:57, April 12, 2024

Visitors take pictures of blooming malus spectabilis on a street in Xinghualing district, Taiyuan city, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, April 5, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Lu Pengyu)

Attracted by the vibrant hues and captivating beauty of colorful flowers blooming in full splendor, residents of various cities across China are enjoying outings and sightseeing tours in the springtime.

