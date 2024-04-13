People celebrate water-splashing festival in SW China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 09:48, April 13, 2024

This photo taken on April 12, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of the water-splashing festival in Mangshi City, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The water-splashing festival is regarded as one of the most important festivals observed by the Dai and the De'ang people in Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture. People splash water on one another during the festival, wishing happiness and good fortune.

This year's festival kicked off here on Friday and will last to April 13. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Tourists and local people celebrate the water-splashing festival at a square in Mangshi City, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 12, 2024. The water-splashing festival is regarded as one of the most important festivals observed by the Dai and the De'ang people in Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture. People splash water on one another during the festival, wishing happiness and good fortune.

This year's festival kicked off here on Friday and will last to April 13. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Tourists and local people celebrate the water-splashing festival at a square in Mangshi City, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 12, 2024. The water-splashing festival is regarded as one of the most important festivals observed by the Dai and the De'ang people in Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture. People splash water on one another during the festival, wishing happiness and good fortune.

This year's festival kicked off here on Friday and will last to April 13. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Tourists and local people celebrate the water-splashing festival at a square in Mangshi City, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 12, 2024. The water-splashing festival is regarded as one of the most important festivals observed by the Dai and the De'ang people in Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture. People splash water on one another during the festival, wishing happiness and good fortune.

This year's festival kicked off here on Friday and will last to April 13. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Tourists and local people celebrate the water-splashing festival at a square in Mangshi City, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 12, 2024. The water-splashing festival is regarded as one of the most important festivals observed by the Dai and the De'ang people in Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture. People splash water on one another during the festival, wishing happiness and good fortune.

This year's festival kicked off here on Friday and will last to April 13. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Tourists and local people celebrate the water-splashing festival at a square in Mangshi City, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 12, 2024. The water-splashing festival is regarded as one of the most important festivals observed by the Dai and the De'ang people in Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture. People splash water on one another during the festival, wishing happiness and good fortune.

This year's festival kicked off here on Friday and will last to April 13. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Tourists and local people celebrate the water-splashing festival at a square in Mangshi City, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 12, 2024. The water-splashing festival is regarded as one of the most important festivals observed by the Dai and the De'ang people in Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture. People splash water on one another during the festival, wishing happiness and good fortune.

This year's festival kicked off here on Friday and will last to April 13. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Performers perform during the opening ceremony of the water-splashing festival in Mangshi City, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 12, 2024. The water-splashing festival is regarded as one of the most important festivals observed by the Dai and the De'ang people in Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture. People splash water on one another during the festival, wishing happiness and good fortune.

This year's festival kicked off here on Friday and will last to April 13. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Performers perform during the opening ceremony of the water-splashing festival in Mangshi City, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 12, 2024. The water-splashing festival is regarded as one of the most important festivals observed by the Dai and the De'ang people in Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture. People splash water on one another during the festival, wishing happiness and good fortune.

This year's festival kicked off here on Friday and will last to April 13. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

A child has fun during the celebration of water-splashing festival in Mangshi City, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 12, 2024. The water-splashing festival is regarded as one of the most important festivals observed by the Dai and the De'ang people in Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture. People splash water on one another during the festival, wishing happiness and good fortune.

This year's festival kicked off here on Friday and will last to April 13. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Tourists and local people celebrate the water-splashing festival at a square in Mangshi City, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 12, 2024. The water-splashing festival is regarded as one of the most important festivals observed by the Dai and the De'ang people in Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture. People splash water on one another during the festival, wishing happiness and good fortune.

This year's festival kicked off here on Friday and will last to April 13. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)