Discover the magical Qaidam Basin in NW China's Qinghai

The Qaidam Basin in northwest China's Qinghai Province is home to grasslands where animals roam freely, a backdrop of snow-capped mountains, and a clear blue salt lake. It is a place that inspires poetry and a longing to escape.

The Qaidam Basin is a haven for wild animals. (Photo/Batu Nasheng)

The Qaidam River, the most significant waterway in the basin, nourishes the fertile Xiangride Oasis, making it a crucial stop along the ancient Silk Road.

Photo shows the beautiful winter scenery at Alake Lake, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/Wu Yongming)

The Wulanwusu River, which flows from Alake Lake located on the southern edge of the Qaidam Basin, is also known as the "red water river" due to its passage through a region with red-bed landform.

Photo shows a scene when the Qaidam River and the Wulanwusu River converge. (Photo/Wu Yongming)

The convergence of the two rivers in Xiangjia township, Dulan county creates a distinct landscape, as the two rivers look entirely different when viewed from above.

The Qaidam Basin in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/Wu Yongming)

Photo shows a scene of the Qaidam River and the Wulanwusu River converging. (Photo/Wu Yongming)

