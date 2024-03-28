Tibetan fox spotted foraging in NW China's Qinghai
A photography enthusiast recently captured the sight of a Tibetan fox in Dulan county, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. The fox was observed meandering about, alternating between foraging with its head bowed and vigilantly scanning its surroundings.
Tibetan foxes, designated as second-class national protected animals in China, are common in high-altitude grassland plains and desert steppes. These animals play a crucial role in controlling rodent populations and maintaining the ecological balance of the plateau region.
Photo shows a Tibetan fox in Dulan county, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/Xian Gong)
Photo shows a Tibetan fox in Dulan county, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/Xian Gong)
Photo shows a Tibetan fox in Dulan county, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/Xian Gong)
