All quake-affected middle, primary schools in Qinghai start new semester

Xinhua) 09:12, March 02, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on March 1, 2024 shows prefabricated classrooms in Guanting Town, Minhe Hui and Tu Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province. So far, all middle schools and primary schools in Qinghai Province affected by a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck neighboring Gansu Province on Dec. 18, 2023 have started the new semester.

According to local education departments, the repairing and rebuilding project of local schools will be completed before the end of August 2024 and all affected students will move out of the temporary classrooms as the Autumn semester starts. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Teacher Ma Rongfang gives a class in a prefabricated classroom in Guanting Town, Minhe Hui and Tu Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, March 1, 2024.

Students have a class in a prefabricated classroom in Guanting Town, Minhe Hui and Tu Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, March 1, 2024.

Students take a break outside prefabricated classrooms in Guanting Town, Minhe Hui and Tu Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, March 1, 2024.

Students have a class in a prefabricated classroom in Guanting Town, Minhe Hui and Tu Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, March 1, 2024.

