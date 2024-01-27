6.1-magnitude quake hits Guatemala -- GFZ

Xinhua) 14:56, January 27, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted Guatemala at 05:52:51 GMT on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 111.4 km, was initially determined to be at 14.12 degrees north latitude and 90.56 degrees west longitude.

