6.1-magnitude quake hits Guatemala -- GFZ
(Xinhua) 14:56, January 27, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted Guatemala at 05:52:51 GMT on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 111.4 km, was initially determined to be at 14.12 degrees north latitude and 90.56 degrees west longitude.
