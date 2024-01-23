We Are China

7.1-magnitude quake hits Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 14:52, January 23, 2024

Rescuers inspect the damage of local houses in Wushi County of Aksu Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Xudong)

Three people were injured after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit Xinjiang on Tuesday.

Rescuers set up temporary shelters in Wushi County of Aksu Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Xudong)

A rescuer checks the damage of a house after a 7.1-magnitude quake hit Wushi County of Aksu Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Xudong)

Rescuers clear debris from a damaged house in Wushi County of Aksu Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Xudong)

Rescuers set up temporary shelters in Wushi County of Aksu Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Xudong)

