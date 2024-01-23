7.1-magnitude quake hits Xinjiang
Rescuers inspect the damage of local houses in Wushi County of Aksu Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Xudong)
Three people were injured after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit Xinjiang on Tuesday.
Rescuers set up temporary shelters in Wushi County of Aksu Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Xudong)
A rescuer checks the damage of a house after a 7.1-magnitude quake hit Wushi County of Aksu Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Xudong)
Rescuers clear debris from a damaged house in Wushi County of Aksu Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Xudong)
Rescuers set up temporary shelters in Wushi County of Aksu Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Xudong)
Photos
