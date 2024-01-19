Dragon boat race on ice staged in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 16:54, January 19, 2024

Racers compete on a frozen river in Beitun City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhenghu)

More than 300 participants from 20 teams took part in the ice dragon boat race on Thursday.

