Dragon boat race on ice staged in Xinjiang
(Ecns.cn) 16:54, January 19, 2024
Racers compete on a frozen river in Beitun City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhenghu)
More than 300 participants from 20 teams took part in the ice dragon boat race on Thursday.
Racers compete on a frozen river in Beitun City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhenghu)
Racers compete on a frozen river in Beitun City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhenghu)
Racers compete on a frozen river in Beitun City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhenghu)
