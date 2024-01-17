Xinjiang's online retail sales up 23.68 pct in 2023

Xinhua) 15:50, January 17, 2024

URUMQI, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region achieved an online retail sales volume of 64.09 billion yuan (about 8.91 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023, up 23.68 percent year on year, local authorities said.

The growth rate is 10.57 percentage points higher than that of the country, and the development momentum of e-commerce has continued to improve in the region, said the regional commerce department.

In 2023, the rural online retail sales in Xinjiang reached 33.89 billion yuan, up 31.07 percent year on year. The region's online retail sales of agricultural products reached 19.32 billion yuan, up 22.81 percent year on year, the department said.

The region also received a sales revenue of 5.06 billion yuan through live-streaming in 2023, up 56.02 percent year on year.

