Service stations organize activities for herdsmen to enrich leisure time in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:36, January 15, 2024

Herdsmen take part in a tug-of-war game in a service station in Emin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2024. Service stations here, often called "Happiness Stations," are located on pastures or on the paths traveled by herdsmen during their migrations. The stations provide services and organize various cultural and recreational activities for herdsmen to enrich their leisure time. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An aerial drone photo shows herdsmen grazing sheep in a pasture in Emin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2024.

A herdsman grazes sheep in a pasture in Emin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2024.

Herdsmen take part in a tug-of-war game in a service station in Emin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2024.

Herdsmen watch a performance in a service station in Emin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2024.

Herdsmen show prizes they won from cultural and recreational activities in a service station in Emin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2024.

Herdsmen stage a traditional Kazak folk show in front of a service station in Emin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2024.

Herdsmen watch a performance in a service station in Emin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2024.

Herdsmen stage a traditional Kazak folk show in front of a service station in Emin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2024.

Herdsmen dance at a service station in Emin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2024.

A herdsman grazes sheep in a pasture in Emin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2024.

A vendor sells goods while watching a sheep-grabbing game in front of a service station in Emin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2024.

Herdsmen take part in a sheep-grabbing game in front of a service station in Emin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2024.

Herdsmen dance at a service station in Emin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2024.

Herdsmen take part in a hand wrestling game in a service station in Emin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2024.

A herdsman fetches water at a service station in Emin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 12, 2024.

