Xinjiang sees record number of tourist visits in 2023

Xinhua) 10:06, January 10, 2024

URUMQI, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region received more than 265.44 million tourist visits from home and abroad in 2023, a year-on-year increase of more than 117 percent, hitting a record high.

Its revenue from tourism soared nearly 227 percent year on year to more than 296.7 billion yuan (41.78 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023, according to the regional culture and tourism department.

Tourism has played an important role in promoting employment and economic development in Xinjiang. In 2023, Xinjiang had more than 370,000 tourism business entities and 563 new travel agencies, while approximately 25,000 tour guides were engaged in the tourism service industry.

Xinjiang has seen booming ice-snow tourism in recent years. During the New Year holiday this year, the region received more than 1.66 million tourist visits, a year-on-year increase of over 195 percent.

