The foreign hairdresser who calls himself a "Xinjianger"

URUMQI, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- "They didn't want me to come, saying I am a bit long in the tooth to worry about my hairstyle," said an old lady, staring at her reflection in the mirror as An Jong-euk was snipping her hair.

"Who told you not to come?" An asked.

"The old women in our neighborhood," said the customer.

"They know nothing about beauty or fashion," said An jokingly.

With accurate snips from a sharp pair of scissors, a chic pixie cut was finished in no time. After escorting the happy senior to the door, the always-smiling hairdresser gestured to the next silver-haired customer to take a seat.

Every Monday morning, An, who is originally from the Republic of Korea (ROK), offers free haircuts to people over the age of 65 as a way of giving back to his "second home" of Urumqi, capital city of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

An came to Xinjiang in 2003 as a tourist. The breathtaking scenery, delicious cuisine and friendly people were among the reasons that convinced him to stay.

"While I come from ROK, my heart belongs to Xinjiang," said An.

The "Xinjianger" knows where to find the best grilled lamb and baked lamb buns in Urumqi. Having lived in the city for two decades, An has personally witnessed the rapid development of Urumqi.

"The most visible change in the city is the infrastructure. A metro system has been built, and the airport and railway stations have also been expanded. There are more and more high-rising buildings popping up," he said.

With his business expanding from a small hairdressing store to two large high-end salons in Urumqi's central business district, the hairdresser has also felt the big changes that have taken place in his industry.

"In the past, everyone went for the most popular hairstyle. However, this meant that everyone looked the same. Now, people are looking for styles with individuality, and their sense of style has also improved," he said.

Years ago he would often return to the ROK, or travel to places like Japan, Europe and America to learn about the latest trends. But nowadays he has seen more and more international hairdressing training courses held in China and an increasing number of hair stylists coming to China to learn about the new ideas that are emerging here.

An's hard work of bringing beauty to local residents has won him respect in his community. He wanted to show his gratitude for the hospitality and kindness that local people have extended to him, and decided to offer free haircuts for senior citizens.

"Helping others brings me joy," An said. "Besides, when I see these senior citizens in Urumqi, it feels like I am with my own parents in my hometown."

An's bond with a Kazak family, the Sayzbat Mahmut's, started with a giving and taking story.

One day, two friends and their little son visited An at his home in suburban Urumqi, and the boy needed some milk. There were no supermarkets nor stores nearby, so An looked around the neighborhood and saw a door with a sign that read "fresh milk." He knocked, and an old Kazak herdsmen couple opened the door. An told them he's a neighbor and would like to buy some milk.

"Just take it," said the couple.

"I'll pay you," An said.

"Why would you do that?" They said. "Neighbors are like relatives."

Since then, An has become a part of Sayzbat's family. The old couple lost their only son in an accident and led an austere life raising their grandson. An often pays house calls to the family, buys them daily necessities and chats with the old couple.

"I feel like I am one of them," An said.

"The local people are very accommodating to an outsider like me. I'm grateful for that," said the Korean man. "Now, think about it, coming to Xinjiang was the right decision. I have everything I have ever wanted."

